Family, friends remember college student 1 year later after tragic helicopter-plane crash

CEDARVILLE — It has been a year since the mid-air collision over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C, that claimed the lives of 67 people, including a Cedarville University student, Grace Maxwell.

Family and friends of the victims came together on Wednesday, Jan. 28, in a two-hour-long tribute at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C, according to a spokesperson.

An Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines airplane collided on Jan. 29, 2025, killing 67 people.

Maxwell, a 20-year-old junior who was studying mechanical and biomedical engineering, was returning from her grandfather’s funeral.

Her family and friends remember her as a tender, loving, and forgiving young woman whose faith in Jesus and warmth have left a lasting mark on everyone she met.

During the ceremony in Washington, several unsung heroes were honored for their efforts and work after the crash.

One of those heroes, a Cedarville University Alumnus was recognized for recovering Maxwell from the wreckage.

Her parents described that connection as a small, but meaningful one.

In addition to her studies, Maxwell hosted a morning radio show on Resound Radio at Cedarville, where she talked about life struggles.

In one of the radio segments, Maxwell said," It’s okay to have a bad day. It’s going to get better. I promise."

In remembering Grace, her parents, Dean and Merav, and brother Leo, said that her words now offer comfort on the first anniversary of her death.

