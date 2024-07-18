Fairborn unveils new high school with increased safety measures, storm shelter

FAIRBORN — People got the chance to tour the new Fairborn High School on Tuesday.

Leaders say it has state-of-the-art technology to keep students and staff safe.

Superintendent Gene Lolli said emotions were running high as they watched all of the district’s planning and hard work come to life.

He’s excited students in the district will have an updated and safe place to learn.

One of the safety measures put in place at the new high school is three sets of doors between teh academic wing and the outside.

It makes sure that in case of an emergency or a dangerous person in the building, it is not easy to get to the students in class.

The new high school also has a storm shelter.

Students and staff that were in Baker Middle School will move into the old high school and then Baker will be demolished.













