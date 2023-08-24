Fairborn middle school canceling classes today due to heat

FAIRBORN — The forecast for excessive heat today has prompted an area school district to cancel classes at a middle school.
>>PHOTOS: Classes at Fairborn middle school impacted by excessive heat
Baker Middle School will be closed today due to the anticipated 100-degree heat index in the building, the school district announced on social media.
This will only impact Baker Middle School.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn families speak out on extreme heat, early dismissal
News Center 7 previously reported Baker Middle School was dismissing classes earlier this week since it is the only building without air-conditioning in the district.
Baker Middle School will release classes early on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.
©2023 Cox Media Group