Fairborn middle school canceling classes today due to heat

FAIRBORN — The forecast for excessive heat today has prompted an area school district to cancel classes at a middle school.

Baker Middle School will be closed today due to the anticipated 100-degree heat index in the building, the school district announced on social media.

This will only impact Baker Middle School.

News Center 7 previously reported Baker Middle School was dismissing classes earlier this week since it is the only building without air-conditioning in the district.

Baker Middle School will release classes early on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

