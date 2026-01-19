Extreme winter cold is here to stay with below zero wind chills

DAYTON — We are at the average coldest part of the year, and it is playing out in real time. Wind chills have many more days where they can drop below zero! Hey, it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

A cold weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. This is for wind chill values -10 to -15 degrees! Hypothermia and frostbite can set in quickly, so if you have to go out, cover all exposed skin!

Extreme cold is here to stay in the Miami Valley

We do have an isolated snow or rain shower possible on Wednesday, but it’s a mostly dry day.

Extreme cold is here to stay. Friday through Sunday, high temperatures won’t be climbing out of the teens, and lows will be approaching zero. This means wind chills can easily slip back below zero on those days. Stay warm!

