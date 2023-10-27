Extra security measures in place at Wayne vs. Springfield high school football game after fight

HUBER HEIGHTS — Extra security is in place for one of Friday night’s high school football games.

This comes after a fight broke out the last time the two teams met.

Springfield High School and Wayne High School are known rivals.

This is why a barrier has been put in place to keep home and away separated at the stadium in Huber Heights.

The last time the two played Wayne overcame Springfield 27-22.

But shortly after the game back in September, a fight broke out that prompted a call for county-wide assistance.

So the schools decided to beef up measures for Friday night’s game.

Measures include:

Seven Huber Heights police will be there throughout the game

On the away side, Springfield police will have three officers

A barrier to make sure students and fans don’t intermingle

“I mean we saw what happened a couple weeks ago. I think it’ll be alright they have it divided up better so parents can’t go from one side to the other,” Rebecca Madden a parent of a student in the Wayne High School band said.









