Call for backup prompted at Wayne HS football game due to large ‘disorderly’ crowd, charges expected

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police and school officials have provided a statement after a large fight prompted a call for backup at Wayne High School Friday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that a “Signal 99″ or a call for county-wide assistance was prompted Friday night after multiple fights broke out after a football game at Wayne High School.

A joint statement was released by Huber Heights Police Department and Huber Heights City Schools Monday afternoon.

Near the end of the game, several large crowds began to become “disorderly” and people began jumping the perimeter fencing and gathering in the parking lot, according to the statement.

Administrators with Huber Heights City Schools and Huber Heights police officers attempted to disperse the crowd but the behavior reportedly continued to intensify.

The groups began to flood into a neighborhood near the stadium.

At this point, police decided to send out the “Signal 99″ prompting officers from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside, Dayton and Butler Township to respond.

As more law enforcement arrived on the scene the majority of the crowd began to disperse.

“Anyone identified as being involved in a criminal act will face charges, pending the review of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office,” the statement said.

Those who are students at Huber Heights City Schools may also face consequences for violating the Student and Athletic Code of Conduct.

The statement did not include the number of people facing charges or if any students are expected to be punished.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.









