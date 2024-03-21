Ex-daycare worker accused of assaulting children in Fairborn pleads guilty to charges

FAIRBORN — A former childcare worker has admitted to assault and child endangerment at a Fairborn daycare.

Makala Curry appeared in Fairborn Municipal Court to plead guilty to four counts of assault and five counts of child endangering, which were all misdemeanor counts. As part of a plea agreement, nine other counts were dismissed.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Really sickening;’ 2-year-old ‘smacked’ by former daycare worker, mother says

Curry faces up to 18 months in jail and will be sentenced in May.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Curry was arrested and charged after smacking and pushing toddlers at Creative World of Learning on W. Goodman Road in Fairborn.

“She felt that she needed to take – accept responsibility for what’s happened and so that’s why she pleaded today,” John Meehling, Curry’s defense attorney said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the crimes were caught on video and Meehling said that’s part of what led to the plea agreement.

“She understands the gravity of it all and she would do – she would handle things so much differently in the future than she has in the past,” he said.

>> RELATED: Body cam footage shows officers arrest ex-daycare worker accused of assaulting children

One Fairborn mom whose 2-year-old son was one of three victims in this case was in court for Thursday’s hearing along with other parents. We spoke to that mother in November, and while she wanted to remain anonymous, she still described the video she saw of the assault.

“One of the videos showed [the worker] holding him down to where he couldn’t get up,” she said in November.

As previously reported, the daycare fired Curry as soon as they found out about the allegations that led to the plea deal.

