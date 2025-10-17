Ex-area firefighter accused of forgery pleads guilty, resigns

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A former area firefighter and EMT pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Jason Agoston, who had been employed with the Fairfield Township Fire Department since 2006, had pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and one count of falsifying documents, the department announced.

The charges stem from actions that occurred while Agoston was attending paramedic school at Butler Tech. The Fairfield Township Fire Department was first notified of the alleged misconduct on Aug. 18 and took immediate action by informing Butler Tech administrators.

After being informed of the allegations, Butler Tech conducted an investigation, resulting in Agoston’s removal from the paramedic program on Aug. 22. On the same day, Agoston was placed on paid administrative leave by the Fairfield Township Fire Department.

The Fairfield Township Police Department also conducted an investigation, which led to Agoston accepting a plea agreement. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.

Agoston resigned from his position with the fire department on Oct.3, following the investigations and his plea agreement.

“The integrity of our department and the trust of the community we serve are of the utmost importance,” Chief Ryan Berter said. “We hold all our members to the highest ethical and professional standards.”

