Events held across Miami Valley to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MIAMI VALLEY — Several events are being held across the Miami Valley today to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here is a list of some of the events being held to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Huber Heights:

The Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon and Program will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wayne High School Cafeteria, located at 5400 Chambersburg Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Dayton:

A march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. will take place in Dayton. The march will begin at 10 a.m. at 1323 W. Third Street and will end at Sinclair Community College Building 12. A shuttle service will provide transportation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., stopping at Perry Street.

A Celebration Banquet will be held at Carillon History Park starting at 6 p.m., with News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright as the MC.

Wilberforce:

A MLK Jr. Day Community Celebration will be held at Wilberforce University at 2 p.m. in the Gaston F. Lewis Arena at Wilberforce University Alumni Multiplex, located at 1055 Bickett Road. This event is open to the public.

Centerville:

The 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast will take place at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace, located at 10000 Yankee Street in Centerville. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. Registration is required.

