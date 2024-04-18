UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted after hazmat incident in west Columbus

COLUMBUS — UPDATE: 10:43 a.m.

The Columbus Division of Fire said in an update late Thursday morning that the evacuation order has been lifted and residents can return to their homes.

INITIAL REPORT:

Evacuations are underway as authorities respond to a hazmat incident in Columbus.

Crews with the Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of Fire arrived at the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue at 5:20 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming from a trailer of a semi-truck, WBNS reported.

The fire department said there was pressure in the trailer and it was full of lithium-ion batteries, according to WBNS.

No injuries were reported.

Police are evacuating buildings and homes that are within a mile radius of the incident, including a COTA substation, according to WBNS. The Dodge Community Center on Sullivant Avenue has been opened for residents.

The following roads have been shut down:

I-70 West ramp at Broad Street

West Broad Street at Central Avenue

Central Avenue at McKinley Avenue

Grandview Avenue at I-670

We will continue updating this story.

