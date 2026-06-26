Emergency response training taking place at Bellbrook High School

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook and Sugarcreek Township Police Departments will conduct training at a high school.

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Officers will be at Bellbrook High School today and tomorrow for training, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools announced on social media.

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The school district has asked everyone to stay off the Bellbrook High School campus for the next two days.

Residents may notice an increased presence around the school during the training.

“Members of Bellbrook police, Sugarcreek Township police departments, as well as other area agencies, will be participating in the training to better prepare them for a large-scale emergency event,” the school district wrote.

The district added that access to EagleLand 2, the fields, and the stadiums will remain open.

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