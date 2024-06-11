Emergency demolition order after fire destroys 3 buildings in Dayton

DAYTON — An emergency demolition has been after a fire destroyed three buildings in Dayton on Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 3:26 a.m. to the 2100 block of East Fourth Street on initial reports of a structure fire.

Multiple buildings were on fire when firefighters arrived, according to a Dayton fire spokesperson.

Medics transported a firefighter to the hospital with a minor injury.

Searches did not happen due to the fire’s intensity.

An iWitness 7 viewer sent a cellphone video. It showed fire completely covering one of the buildings.

All three adjacent buildings were destroyed.

The city has also ordered an emergency demolition, the spokesperson said.

The fire’s heat damaged several other homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Fire Investigations Unit at (937) 333-TIPS.

