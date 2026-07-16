Edison State and Wilson Health partner for Medical Assistant apprenticeships

PIQUA — Edison State Community College and Wilson Health have partnered to offer an Earn and Learn Apprenticeship for Medical Assistants. The collaboration aims to provide education and practical experience for those hired through Wilson Health.

Medical assistants are integral members of health care teams, primarily working in outpatient settings to perform administrative and clinical duties.

Their responsibilities include scheduling and greeting patients, managing insurance billing and coding, maintaining medical records, and assisting with examinations after obtaining patient histories and chief complaints.

The Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation projects an annual growth of 203 employed medical assistants in Ohio, with yearly openings totaling 3,183 across the state.

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The Medical Assistant Apprenticeship program provides participants with technical instruction through Edison State and on-the-job training at Wilson Health.

Upon completion, apprentices are prepared to take the Certified Medical Assistant certification exam administered by the American Association of Medical Assistants, gaining skills and confidence through practical experience.

Yvonne Koors, associate professor of medical assisting and director of medical assistant at Edison State, said, “The apprenticeship partnership between Wilson Health and Edison State will provide an opportunity to those hired through Wilson Health to gain the education and practical experience needed to master the skills of an entry-level medical assistant and help strengthen the workforce across the Miami Valley region.”

Wilson Health is committed to fostering robust workforce pipelines that enable individuals to build meaningful careers in health care while addressing community needs.

Sarah Burmeister, vice president of people services at Wilson Health, highlighted this commitment. “At Wilson Health, we are committed to building strong workforce pipelines that create opportunities for individuals to grow meaningful careers in health care while supporting the needs of our community,” Burmeister said. “Partnering with Edison State on this Medical Assistant Apprenticeship allows us to invest in hands-on training, professional development and the future of health care in our region.”

Apprenticeships offer participants valuable hands-on training in real-world health care environments. Brandi Olberding, Edison State assistant dean of workforce development & work-based learning, emphasized the financial advantages of this model.

“This program allows participants to gain valuable hands-on training in real-world health care settings,” Olberding said. “Unlike traditional educational pathways, apprenticeships offer students the opportunity to earn a wage while they learn. This financial support can help alleviate the financial burden of education and living expenses.”

Apprenticeship programs also benefit employers by allowing them to develop a skilled workforce specifically tailored to their operational needs. By participating, employers can shape apprentices’ skills and knowledge to align with the specific demands of their medical practice or facility, fostering loyalty and retention.

Those interested in learning more about the Medical Assistant Apprenticeship program should call Yvonne Koors, MHA, RMA, at 937.778.7947 or email ykoors@edisonohio.edu.

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