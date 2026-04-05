Easter will be cooler in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good evening, everyone. I hope your weekend is off to a good start. We enjoyed some warmth, rain, and windy conditions at various times today. A strong cold front will usher in colder air as we move into Easter.

Hourly

After spending a few days in the 70s, tomorrow will feel drastically different with temperatures in the 40s for much of the day. Variable clouds are expected with some breezy conditions. Gusts of 20-30 miles per hour are likely. This will add a chill to the air.

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History

While tomorrow will be cooler, it will not quite be record breaking on any level. All of our historical markers for Easter took place quite a long time ago. There are some pretty interesting extremes here.

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frost

We have some good chances of frosty mornings into early next week. Tuesday morning could feature a freeze with lows falling below freezing. Any flowers or plants emerging early may have to be covered to avoid frost damage.

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