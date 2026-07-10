Dump truck gets tangled in power lines in Greene County

SUGARCREEK TWP — Part of a dump truck was caught in power lines in Greene County on Friday.

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The crash happened in the 2000 block of Ferry Road in Sugarcreek Township.

The truck was leaving a nearby business, Tom’s Mulch.

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The driver left the bed of their truck lifted, which got tangled in power lines.

The driver was cited for the crash, according to Sugarcreek Township police.

No one was hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

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