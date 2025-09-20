The dry pattern is changing right as we officially begin the fall season

DAYTON — Who else is ready for summer to be over?! I am! Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. Fall officially beings on Monday, September 22 at 2:19 p.m. and as it does rain looks to return to the Miami Valley!

Instead of having high pressure stuck over us, which keeps us dry and warm, low pressure looks to hang around for several days. Rain chances are possible Sunday through Friday of this upcoming week. When it’s all said and done there could be upwards of an inch or so of rain.

Almost the perfect recipe for improving the drought since it’s coming over several days and without anything too heavy for widespread flash flooding.

Sunday though may come with a small risk of severe weather. The entire Miami Valley is under a 1 out of 5, marginal, severe weather risk. This means out of low number of storms we see Sunday afternoon and evening, one or two of those could come with a gusty, damaging wind gust.

Here’s what futurecast looks like as of Saturday morning for Sunday afternoon. Notice many areas not seeing rain tomorrow, but more chances all week long.