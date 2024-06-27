Drunk driver sentenced for New Year’s Day crash that killed man, 2 kids

JEFFERSON TWP — A man has been sentenced after causing a crash that killed three people.

Carl Lamont Smith, 45, of Dayton, was sentenced to a total of 64 years to 71.5 years in prison, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier this month, Smith was found guilty of counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

On New Year’s Day 2023, Smith was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Traverse that crossed over the center line in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike and hit a Chevrolet Suburban head-on.

“At the time of the crash, the defendant’s driver’s license was suspended and he was on probation from a prior felony OVI conviction.,” a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office told News Center 7.

Smith’s Blood Alcohol Concentration was tested to be .290 at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the suburban had eight people in it, including seven children between the ages of seven and 14.

The driver of the suburban, 49-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer, and passenger, 13-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer, both died at the scene. Octavius Palmer, 9, was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Five other children were injured in the crash. Two children were critically injured and the other three were treated and released from Dayton Children’s Hospital. They were all part of one extended family.

