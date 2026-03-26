Drugs, guns seized in ongoing investigation in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Authorities seized drugs and guns after raiding two properties in Montgomery County on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Police Department said detectives served search warrants in the 2300 block of Rustic Road and the 3100 block of Silver Rock Avenue in Vandalia.

TRENDING STORIES:

The warrants are a part of the same investigation.

As a result of the searches, detectives seized the following items:

553.5 grams of fentanyl

84 grams of meth

2.5 grams of crack

5 grams of unknown pills

Two pistols

$11,000 in cash

The suspect in this investigation will face federal charges, according to the department.

The case remains under investigation.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group