Drivers may see more police on busy interstates soon; Here’s why

CLARK & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — People driving on two busy interstates in Clark and Montgomery counties may see more police on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that it will be working with the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, and Vandalia Police Department on a joint traffic enforcement operation on Interstate 70 and Interstate 75.

TRENDING STORIES:

The enforcement operations will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in both Clark and Montgomery counties.

A spokesperson with OSHP said this partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and suppress crime.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group