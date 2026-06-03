Drivers may see more officers on busy highways today

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers could see additional officers across the region today.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said that state troopers will work with several law enforcement agencies on joint traffic enforcement, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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They will focus on Interstate 70 and U.S. 35.

State troopers will work with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Dayton Police, and the Huber Heights Police Departments.

The partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and stop crime on local roads, OSHP added.

“The initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” said OSHP.

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