Driver cited for going 20+ mph over speed limit near crosswalk

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A driver was stopped for going over 20 mph over the speed limit near a Preble County crosswalk.

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The West Alexandria Police Department shared on social media that they stopped a driver who was going 57 mph in a 35 mph zone near a crosswalk area.

The driver was cited for speeding on West Dayton Street near Voge Street on Monday evening.

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No children were crossing at the time, according to police.

“Thankfully, tonight did not have a tragic outcome, but next time could be different. It only takes a split second to change a life,” the post read.

The department is urging drivers to slow down and stay alert.

“Please remember, West Alexandria is a pedestrian and golf cart-friendly community. With summer here, kids are out walking, riding bikes, playing, and crossing our streets,” the post read. “Our officers will continue enforcing violations such as speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving to help keep everyone safe.”

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