Driver injured in rollover crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was injured in a rollover crash in Darke County Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 12:19 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hollansburg-Richmond Road.

An initial investigation showed that a 25-year-old Richmond woman was going northbound on Hollansburg-Richmond Road when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Her black Chevrolet Cavalier went off the left side of the roadway into a ditch and then overturned onto its top.

The driver was taken to Reid Hospital with minor injuries.

