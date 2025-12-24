Driver in critical condition after crash involving Amazon van in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A driver remains in critical condition after a crash involving an Amazon van on Monday night.

The crash happened on E County Line Road and Spring Falls Avenue after 6 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that an Amazon delivery van and an SUV were involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that the Amazon van was backing out of a private driveway onto E County Line Road when the SUV crashed into the back of it.

The Amazon van didn’t yield the right of way to the SUV, OSP said.

Both drivers were hospitalized.

An OSP spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the driver of the SUV remains in critical condition.

News Center 7 reached out to Amazon for a statement on this crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

