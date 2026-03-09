‘Dream come true’ Local woman wins almost $20K on Cash Explosion show

SPRINGFIELD — A local woman was a big winner on the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion show.

Louise Tarrant called it a “dream come true” when she was finally picked to be a contestant, according to the Ohio Lottery.

She purchased a $5 Cash Explosion 25X Scratch-Off at West Main BP in Springfield.

Louise, who goes by Weeze, entered it into her Lotto Rewards app and hoped her luck would change.

Her niece saw her name announced on Cash Explosion and called her.

“Weeze didn’t believe her at first because she was watching the show too,” the Ohio Lottery said. “It finally showed up for her, and once she saw it, she yelled, ‘Let’s go!’ and screamed until her voice was gone.”

She and her husband went to Columbus for the taping.

When it was her turn, Weeze picked her favorite KENO numbers: 3, 5, and 23. The number 23 revealed a bonus. She chose the KENO card and won an additional $17,500.

Her total winnings were over $25,000.

After taxes, she will receive over $18,000.

She plans to use the money for a vacation with her husband.

