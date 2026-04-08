Dragons lose 2026 home opener

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons hosted their 26th home opening night on Tuesday night.

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Four Lake County pitchers held the Dragons to nine hits as Dayton fell, 6-2, at Day Air Ballpark.

Carter Graham had three hits for the Dragons on Tuesday.

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The Captains never tailed on Tuesday. They led 6-0 before Dayton got on the board in the ninth inning.

Graham scored from first on Kien Vu’s single and a two-base error by the Lake County right fielder to cut it to 6-1.

Vu scored on a Johnny Ascanio groundout as the Dragons trailed, 6-2.

Dayton had two runners with two out and needed another base runner to bring the tying run to the plate. But Yerlin Confidan flew out to centerfield to end the game.

The Dragons fell to 1-2.

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