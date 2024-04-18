Downtown Piqua restaurant announces closure

PIQUA — A downtown Piqua restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors.

The owners of Scottish Thistle, Tim and Janelle, announced they will be closing the restaurant to focus on their event business, according to a social media post.

Tim and Janella said they started Scottish Thistle because they wanted to break into catering their events at The Ormont Estate and Round Barn Venue — which they also own.

The catering business has outgrown the Scottish Thistle kitchen and the owners are planning to move their catering operations into the former Masonic Temple next to the YMCA.

“Over the last three years, what we have realized is we have a passion for feeding people good quality food. It makes my heart happy to know people walk away with a full and happy belly! Catering will continue that going forward,” the owners wrote on social media.

The last day of operation will be April 28, 2024.

