Downtown Dayton’s DORA suspended for St. Patrick’s Day

DAYTON — Downtown Dayton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will be suspended on St. Patrick’s Day.

The pre-planned suspension for Sunday, March 17 is part of the city’s downtown DORA safety plan.

Participating DORA businesses will prohibit the sale of to-go beverages or approved DORA cups. Regular alcohol sales will still be permitted at the discretion of each business.

“The Chief of Police will suspend DORA on St. Patrick’s Day, and may suspend DORA for other designated special events,” the plan stated.

