DAYTON — A downtown Dayton restaurant has closed its doors for good.

The Gourmet Deli at Top of the Market on Webster Street announced its closure with a sign on its door.

“To our wonderful and loyal customers. The Deli will be closed permanently,” the sign said. “Thank you for the good meals we shared.”

The deli had been open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

