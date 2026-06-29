‘Don’t be in a rush to fill your tank;’ Gas experts predict slight price drop ahead of holiday

XENIA — The Strait of Hormuz has a direct impact on gas prices. In Ohio, AAA says drivers are paying about 85 cents more this week than last year.

With more than 72 million Americans expected to travel this week for the July 4 holiday, drivers may be wondering if they’ll see any relief at the pump.

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GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan told News Center 7 that prices at the pump statewide are about $3.76 a gallon.

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“Dayton is a little bit lower than other areas in the state,” De Haan added. “That price is coming back down after prices spiked last week to $3.99. That was a price cycle; these price cycles happen every couple of weeks.”

De Haan said prices should continue to fall by July 4.

“We could be 15 cents lower than today, so don’t be in a rush to fill your tank,” he added.

AAA said for many people, filling up their vehicle is still cheaper than buying flights, and most are expected to drive rather than fly.

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