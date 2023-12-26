Donate now: WHIO-TV’s 7 Circle of Kindness hosting “Hope to Dream” Beds for Kids telethon

DAYTON — WHIO-TV’s 7 Circle of Kindness is raising money to help give children in need new beds.

Tonight, the “Hope to Dream” Beds for Kids telethon will raise money for the Secret Smiles organization. It runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

The number people can call tonight to donate is (937) 259-2050. If you don’t want to wait to donate, you can click here to donate now.

Earlier this month, WHIO-TV was on hand as the organization surprised local kids with brand-new beds.

Tonight’s telethon is sponsored by Morris Home.

