Donald Trump wins Ohio, AP declares

COLUMBUS — Donald Trump has won Ohio and the state’s 17 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

Support for the former president helped turn Ohio from a presidential bellwether to reliably Republican in recent years. Ohio voters supported him by wide margins in 2016 and 2020.

No Republican has reached the White House without carrying Ohio.

In 2020, Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the presidency without winning Ohio since John F. Kennedy in 1960.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

