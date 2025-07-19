Dog dies, 3 hospitalized after house fire in Ohio

OHIO — Three people were injured after a house fire in Ohio early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters responded to a home near Columbus around 3:20 a.m., according to our news partner WBNS TV.

TRENDING STORIES:

A fire chief told WBNS that the fire was contained to the basement.

Medics transported three people to the hospital in serious condition due to smoke inhalation.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, WBNS reports.

The fire chief said a dog died inside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group