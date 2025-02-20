Do you recognize her? Police looking for woman accused of stealing from Von Maur

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this suspect?
Beavercreek Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing from Von Maur, according to a social media post.
The department posted security camera images of the suspect on its Facebook page.
Contact Officer Zalar at 937-426-1225, extension 159 if you have any information.
You can also send an email.
Any tips can remain anonymous.
