Do you recognize her? Police looking for woman accused of stealing from Von Maur

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this suspect?

Beavercreek Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing from Von Maur, according to a social media post.

The department posted security camera images of the suspect on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Zalar at 937-426-1225, extension 159 if you have any information.

You can also send an email.

Any tips can remain anonymous.

