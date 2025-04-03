Do you know where to go when severe weather hits?

MIAMI VALLEY — Severe weather season is here and it’s best to be prepared for when it hits your area.

Many people know where their safe place is at home, but it’s easily overlooked while out in a public facility, or outdoors.

The tornado hit the Greene shopping center in Beavercreek in May 2015. It’s a prime example of how important it is to be prepared.

During tornado warnings, the National Weather Service urges the public to remember “DUCK”:

D -- Go DOWN to the lowest level, stay away from windows

-- Go DOWN to the lowest level, stay away from windows U -- Get UNDER something (such as a basement staircase or heavy table or desk)

-- Get UNDER something (such as a basement staircase or heavy table or desk) C -- COVER your head

-- COVER your head K -- KEEP in shelter until the storm has passed

Know your safe place and be prepared to adjust your plans accordingly.

Severe Weather When You’re In a Car:

Drive to the closest secure shelter

Don’t park under overpasses; it unsafe in a tornado

If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine

Severe Weather Outdoors:

Do not take shelter under a tree or in a shed

Sheds and storage facilities are NOT safe

If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you

Severe Weather Indoors:

Avoid lying on concrete floors

Seek shelter in a basement, or interior room

