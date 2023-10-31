‘Do what they love most;’ Dayton Children’s brings Halloween to patients

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s is celebrating Halloween with the theme ‘Children’s games and toys’.

“Halloween and this time of year is important to many children as it allows them to do what they love most, which is to be a kid,” said Megan Calabro, director of Child Life at Dayton Children’s.

Staff, Patients, and families dressed up as their favorite childhood games or toys.

“While the patients here may be in the hospital they still want that same experience, so we bring the experience to them! We want them to know that just because they are here on Halloween they won’t miss out on celebrating and we hope they have an amazing time,” Calabro said.

