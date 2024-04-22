Several roads remain closed following water main break in Oakwood

OAKWOOD — Several roads remain closed following a water main break in Oakwood early Sunday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the water main break was reported around 1:15 a.m. at Beverly Place and Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that there was deep water across the roadway.

The city said Sunday afternoon that the following roads are closed:

Northbound and southbound Far Hills Avenue from Patterson Road to Spirea Drive

Beverly Place from Far Hills Avenue to Schantz Avenue

Robertson reports that the roadways remain closed and could impact drivers heading into Downtown Dayton this morning.

Photos and video from the scene Sunday night show traffic being routed off on southbound Far Hills Avenue at Spirea Drive.

The cause of the break is not known at this time.

