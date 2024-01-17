DeWine presses lawmakers to crack down on Delta-8 THC products

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine wants state lawmakers to do something about Delta-8 THC products.

DeWine claims they are often marketed as candy, cereal, gummy candy, and other products attractive to children.

He said those products are often sold in vape shops and gas stations.

Because they are not regulated, Ohio law does not prevent sale to children, DeWine said.

>> Firefighters battle Dayton house fire in freezing temps, face obstacles

“When it’s hurting kids and poses a serious risk to children, I think that means it’s time for the state legislature to take action,” DeWine said.

DeWine is asking lawmakers to regulate Delta-8 products so that they would be sold with restrictions similar to Ohio’s new recreational marijuana laws that require products to only be sold by licensed retailers to those 21 years old or older.

Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson said he asked two 15-year-old children to purchase Delta-8 from a gas station in Clark County.

Wilson claimed the children were able to buy the products in under 10 minutes with “no questions asked.”

DeWine also asked that retailers remove Delta-8 products from their shelves until they are regulated.













©2024 Cox Media Group