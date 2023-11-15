DeWine orders flags lowered after deadly Ohio bus crash

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff after a bus crash in Ohio resulted in the death of six people.

All flags on government buildings at the capital, and in Tuscarawas and Stark Counties will fly at half-staff from sunrise on Nov. 15 until sunset on Nov. 18.

This is after a bus crash on I-70 in Licking County caused the death of six people, including 3 students Tuesday morning.

Seventeen other people were taken to the hospital.

“It’s the worst nightmare for the families. It’s the worst nightmare for the teachers. Our hearts go out the them,” DeWine told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell who was the only Dayton area reporter on the scene throughout the day.

The crash remains under investigation, anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (614) 466-2660.

