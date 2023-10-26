DeWine orders flags be lowered in remembrance of Maine mass shooting victims

COLUMBUS — In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Maine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all United States and State of Ohio flags to be lowered.

The order is in accordance with an order issued by President Joe Biden in remembrance of the victims of Wednesday night’s shooting.

>> Lewiston shootings: At least 18 killed, 13 injured, Maine governor says

All flags on public buildings and grounds will remain at half-staff until sunset on Oct. 30.

The shooting in Lewiston, Maine has left at least 18 people dead and 13 others injured.

Lewiston shootings Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

