DeWine issues statement on death of former state senator, representative, Scott Nein

Former state senator and representative Scott Nein of Middletown has died.

Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement Sunday saying he was saddened to learn of Nein’s death.

“Fran and I were saddened to learn that our friend Scott Nein died. Scott was one-of-a-kind. He was a tremendous advocate for Butler and Preble counties at the Statehouse where he worked with members of both parties to craft and pass legislation. Scott never knew a stranger, and enjoyed meeting people and serving his constituents. Fran and I extend our condolences to his wife, Janis, their children, grandchildren, and his many friends.”

Governor DeWine issued the following statement on the death of former State Representative and State Senator Scott Nein. pic.twitter.com/iHdIuyrOdS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 20, 2023





