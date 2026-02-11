Deputies warn of scam callers impersonating law enforcement in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning people about an ongoing phone scam in which callers impersonate law enforcement.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it received numerous calls in the past few days.

Citizens said that they had been receiving calls stating they were with the sheriff’s office.

The caller would ask them to call back regarding either a possible court case or warrant, according to the post.

“Please know the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will not call to advise you of a warrant or court case, and furthermore, we will not ask you to report downtown in person or to provide information for payment over the phone,” the sheriff’s office said. “These calls are all scam calls.”

Deputies advised anyone who receives such a call to hang up immediately and avoid providing any information to the unknown caller, the post said.

Contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 328-2560 if anyone has questions about the legitimacy of a call.

Dispatchers at that number can verify if an official from the office was attempting to reach the person for a valid reason.

