Deputies warn of new phone scam in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it is warning people of a new phone scam.

>>RELATED: Scam warning issued involving fake social media account in Butler County

Deputies say it has received several complaints from people being contacted by individuals identifying themselves from the Warren County Sheriff’s office requesting money for legal reasons, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The caller will identify themselves from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and present a missed court date, owed fines, criminal offense, or court process for why they are calling.

They will ask for money or a form of electronic transfer to prevent warrants from being issued or an arrest being made, the spokesperson said.

>>RELATED: Sheriff’s deputies warning of increased reports about ‘Grandparent Scam’

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it does not conduct business in his matter.

They do not accept money from the public in lieu of arrest or to resolve criminal or court-related matters.

They say this is a scam and anyone who has been a victim of this crime is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

They can either call 513-695-1280 or email crimetips@wcsooh.org.

©2024 Cox Media Group