Scam warning issued involving fake social media account in Butler County

MIDDLETOWN — An area police department has issued a scam warning involving a fake social media account.

The Middletown Division of Police said a person’s Facebook account was recently hacked and someone is using her name and other family members to sell fake items.

The department wrote on its social media page that the person’s Facebook account listed below is fake.

“Anyone that comments on this post saying to contact them to recover the account are scammers too!” the department wrote in a statement.

Scam warning issue over fake Facebook account in Middletown

Middletown Police wants anyone to contact Detective Agee at (513) 425-7796 if they have been in the same situation with that account.

