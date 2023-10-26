Deputies search for drugs, weapon in Harrison Twp. neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — An investigation took place in a Harrison Township neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. deputies were reported on the scene in the 2100 block of Piccadilly Avenue conducting a search warrant, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> 2-year-old dead after being hit by tractor in Ohio

The spokesperson confirmed deputies were conducting a drug and weapon investigation.

No further information was available.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.





©2023 Cox Media Group