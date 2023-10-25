2-year-old dead after being hit by tractor in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A two-year-old boy is dead after being run over by a tractor in Ohio.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call around 6 p.m. Tuesday from a person reporting that her little brother had been hit by a tractor, according to our news partners at WCPO. First responders got to the home in Wayne Township and found the boy’s body.

>> Deputies respond to horse and buggy crash in Darke County

Crews on the scene were not able to resuscitate him, WCPO reported.

Detectives responded to interview witnesses and to process the scene, according to WKRC.

The toddler’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group