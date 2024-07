PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies and medics are responding to a crash reportedly involving a bus in Preble County.

Preble County dispatchers confirmed deputies are responding to the crash in the 100 block of Waynes Trace Road.

According to dispatchers, the crash reportedly involved a YMCA school bus.

News Center 7 has crew heading to the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.

