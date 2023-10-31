UPDATE: Left lanes blocked following rollover crash on NB I-75 in Miami County

TIPP CITY — Deputies and medics have responded to a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 75 in Miami County early Tuesday morning.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 5:51 a.m. to Northbound Interstate 75 near County Road 25A on initial reports of a rollover crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies and medics have responded to the crash but could not provide any additional information.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is reporting that the left lanes are blocked and traffic is backing on NB I-75 between State Route 571 and County Road 25A in Miami County.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

