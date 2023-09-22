Deputies looking for missing Harrison Twp. man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

James Watson, 45, of Harrison Twp., was last seen on Aug. 30 when he was dropped off in the Oregon District by members of his family. He was officially reported missing on Sept. 8.

He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 245 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Watson was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

His cell phone has remained offline since his disappearance, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Waston’s whereabouts is asked to call the Regional Dispatch Center at (937)-225-4357.

