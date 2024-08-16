Local

Deputies asking for help finding missing 15-year-old girl from Harrison Twp.

By WHIO Staff

Madison Thompson- missing 15-year-old Harrison Twp girl

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies have asked for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Harrison Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is trying to Madison Thompson, according to a social media post.

She is listed as six feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has maroon/burgundy hair with brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office posted Madison’s picture on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call either 937-225-4357 or 937-898-9811.


