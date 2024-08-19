Deputies ask for help after truck stolen from dealership lot

ST. MARY'S — Deputies have asked for help after a truck was stolen in Auglaize County last week.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s responded to the Freedom 1 Auto Sales at the 2000 block of Celine Road in St. Mary’s on reports of a theft, according to a social media post.

A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado Classic 2500HD Ls Crew Cab was taken from the lot.

Deputies say the truck was stolen between 11 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 17.

It did not have license plates and all sets of keys were found.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (419) 739-6565.

